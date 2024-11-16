Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of ABG Q4 Earnings

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.52. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.37 per share.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

NYSE ABG opened at $258.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,990.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

