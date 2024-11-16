SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

See Also

