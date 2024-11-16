Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sequans Communications had a return on equity of 403.46% and a net margin of 138.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

