SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SFL by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SFL by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $10.39 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

