SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SIGA Technologies worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,815,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.89.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

