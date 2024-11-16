Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 104,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,175,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.