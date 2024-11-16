Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 227 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CRH by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CRH by 72.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CRH by 2.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $102.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

