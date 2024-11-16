Sigma Planning Corp Sells 471 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.