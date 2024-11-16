Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
