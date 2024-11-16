Sky Quarry Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 19th

Sky Quarry’s (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 19th. Sky Quarry had issued 1,118,005 shares in its initial public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,708,030 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During Sky Quarry’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Sky Quarry Stock Down 4.0 %
SKYQ opened at $1.90 on Friday. Sky Quarry has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.49.
Sky Quarry Company Profile
