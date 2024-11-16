SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 20th

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 20th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 19th.

SOS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of SOS stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. SOS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Get SOS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SOS by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.