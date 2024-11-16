SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Holdings Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 256,273 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,022,000 after acquiring an additional 138,212 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

