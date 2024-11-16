Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

