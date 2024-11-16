State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EnerSys by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

