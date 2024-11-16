State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 32,411 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,944,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 2,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 68,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -331.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

