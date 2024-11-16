Stifel Canada Upgrades Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) to Strong-Buy

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Candente Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Candente Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNT

Candente Copper Price Performance

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

(Get Free Report)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.