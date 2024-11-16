Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) COO Sells $2,904,500.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SF opened at $114.44 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.