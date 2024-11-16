StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.08. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp ( NYSE:ENSV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

