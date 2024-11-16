StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM opened at $0.42 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

