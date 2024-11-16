StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

