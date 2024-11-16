StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.18 on Thursday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 85.56%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

