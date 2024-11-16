StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

