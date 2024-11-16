StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.51.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
