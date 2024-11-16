StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 1,416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,595,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,981 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stericycle by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Stericycle by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 232,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

