StockNews.com Upgrades Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Buy

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of PRMW opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 153,637.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82,964 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

