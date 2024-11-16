Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bunge Global worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 26.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,614,000 after purchasing an additional 883,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,664,000 after acquiring an additional 121,080 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bunge Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,629,000 after acquiring an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 23.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12,617.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 878,653 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.60 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

