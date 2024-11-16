Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $40.66 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dollar General worth $40,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DG opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

