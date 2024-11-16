Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $42.22 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,417 shares of company stock worth $5,301,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.68.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.5 %

EXPE opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

