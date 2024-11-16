Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $55.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $55,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

ES opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.