Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 3,228 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

