Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hologic by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 224.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,630,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,060,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hologic by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 232,928 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

