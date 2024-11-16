Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.54.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.10. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

