Symbotic (SYM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $660,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,084.48. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,113.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,056. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

