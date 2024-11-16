Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

