Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 2% Following Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $192.57 and last traded at $190.48. Approximately 4,752,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,425,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $964.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

