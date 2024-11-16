TAT Technologies (TATT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TATT

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.