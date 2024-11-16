Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

