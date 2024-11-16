The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Up 3.3 %
The LGL Group stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.