The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The LGL Group stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The LGL Group makes up about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.