TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TORM traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.25. 282,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 771,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.
TRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
TORM Trading Down 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TORM plc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TORM Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. TORM’s payout ratio is 68.05%.
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
