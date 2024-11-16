trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

TRVG stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.63. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

