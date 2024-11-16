tru Independence LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 77,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

