TSE:GDI FY2024 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$35.66 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$30.77 and a twelve month high of C$40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

