Tuya (TUYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million.

Tuya Stock Performance

TUYA opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $812.07 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Tuya Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

