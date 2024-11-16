UBS Group Upgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Hold

UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

NYSE:APO opened at $163.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

