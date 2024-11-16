Unibail-Rodamco (EPA:UL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Unibail-Rodamco SE (EPA:UL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €174.00 ($183.16) and traded as high as €174.00 ($183.16). Unibail-Rodamco shares last traded at €174.00 ($183.16), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Unibail-Rodamco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.00.

Unibail-Rodamco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco SE is a France-based commercial property operator, investor and developer. It is engaged in three categories of property assets: offices, comprising a number of buildings, mainly located in the Paris central business district and La Defense; Shopping Centers, which include shopping centers in Paris and other cities of France, as well as in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria; as well as Convention and Exhibition complexes via two companies, Viparis and Comexposium, which are jointly owned by the Company and the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIP).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.