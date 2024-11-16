Unibail-Rodamco (EPA:UL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Unibail-Rodamco SE (EPA:UL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €174.00 ($183.16) and traded as high as €174.00 ($183.16). Unibail-Rodamco shares last traded at €174.00 ($183.16), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Unibail-Rodamco Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.00.
Unibail-Rodamco Company Profile
Unibail-Rodamco SE is a France-based commercial property operator, investor and developer. It is engaged in three categories of property assets: offices, comprising a number of buildings, mainly located in the Paris central business district and La Defense; Shopping Centers, which include shopping centers in Paris and other cities of France, as well as in Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria; as well as Convention and Exhibition complexes via two companies, Viparis and Comexposium, which are jointly owned by the Company and the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIP).
