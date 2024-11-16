Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of UPST opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Upstart has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
