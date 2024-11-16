Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,335,137.22. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,506.80. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,126 shares of company stock worth $16,558,090. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Upstart has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

