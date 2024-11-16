Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $176.41 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.