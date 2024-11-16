Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,635.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.2% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Stock Down 3.1 %

Jamf stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

