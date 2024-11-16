Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 191 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $266.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.