Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,302 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after buying an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,170,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,940 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $23,115,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.