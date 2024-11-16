Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 670,787 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 379,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MUFG opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

